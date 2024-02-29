BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Funny Moments! How Ukrainian Drones Blows Up 21 Russian Vehicles In a Single Raid Near Avdiivka
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 02/29/2024

US Military News


Feb 28, 2024


Today we're going to share a truly remarkable and human story from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine., a group of Ukrainian drone operators achieved a remarkable feat. In a single raid, they successfully destroyed 21 Russian vehicles using their skill and innovative tactics.


The losses suffered by the Russians are staggering. Over 700 days of relentless conflict, they have lost an average of 19 tanks, fighting vehicles, and heavy weapons every day. Recently, in a single day, 54 losses were recorded, underscoring the intensity of the struggle.


The Ukrainian troops defending Avdiivka are not just soldiers; they are sons, daughters, husbands, and wives. They fight not just for their country, but for their families and loved ones, for a future free from the specter of war.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3sW27Tsrvo

Keywords
funnyrussiawardronesus military newsukrainevehiclesraidavdiivkablows up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy