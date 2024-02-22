SN1406: Directionless Denizens, Multinational Massacre & Cascading Crisis ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4f1ay9-sn1406-directionless-denizens-multinational-massacre-and-cascading-crisises.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/02/23/sn1406-directionless-denizens-multinational-massacre-cascading-crisis/]





Complete with technical issues, we’re back again this week to discuss the deluge of dystopia we now find ourselves living in. 15 minute cities, national erosion, deteriorating circumstances and more are the themes of this transmission as we dive into the dirty tricks of the devil. I kid you not, we’re literally going over cannibalism in this episode.





Bombshell evidence relating to the COVID vaccinated. Outside of them emitting a strange blue light under UV lights, we’re now getting confirmation of over 99 million people in a multinational study being damaged by the vaccines. These afflictions include blood clots, neurological disorders, and swollen hearts; the multinational study on COVID vaccines paints a damning picture.





What we’re detecting as the collapse of civilization is the purposeful reorganization of our global society. The controlling elite think that ‘demographics is destiny’, reducing humanity’s divinity to a statistical slogan, completely unaware of their hubris. The illegal immigrants are as much prawns as we are. The real question is, can we step up and defend our position? Strap yourselves in for an information packed transmission.





