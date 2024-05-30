Banking Explained: Money and Credit - Εξηγώντας τα τραπεζικά: Χρήμα και Πίστωση

Εξηγώντας τα τραπεζικά - Χρήμα και Πίστωση

Banking Explained – Money and Credit





A video by The Kurzgesagt channel about Banking and money.

Ένα βίντεο για την τραπεζική ασχολία και το χρήμα, από το κανάλι Kurzgesagt





Αρχικό βίντεο - Original Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTTGALaRZoc

Αρχικό κανάλι - Original Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@kurzgesagt









Translation - Μετάφραση:

Οι τράπεζες είναι ένας γρίφος τυλιγμένος σε ένα αίνιγμα. Όλοι ξέρουμε ότι κάνουν πράγματα με χρήματα που δεν καταλαβαίνουμε, ενώ η τελευταία κρίση άφησε ένα αίσθημα βαθιάς δυσπιστίας και σύγχυσης. Προσπαθούμε να ρίξουμε λίγο φως στο τραπεζικό σύστημα. Γιατί εφευρέθηκαν οι τράπεζες, γιατί προκάλεσαν την τελευταία κρίση και υπάρχουν εναλλακτικές;









Original text - Αρχικό κείμενο :

Banks are a riddle wrapped up in an enigma. We all kind of know that they do stuff with money we don’t understand, while the last crisis left a feeling of deep mistrust and confusion. We try to shed a bit of light onto the banking system. Why were banks invented, why did they cause the last crisis and are there alternatives?









