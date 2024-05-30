Banking Explained: Money and Credit - Εξηγώντας τα τραπεζικά: Χρήμα και Πίστωση

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Εξηγώντας τα τραπεζικά - Χρήμα και Πίστωση
Banking Explained – Money and Credit
A video by The Kurzgesagt channel about Banking and money.
Ένα βίντεο για την τραπεζική ασχολία και το χρήμα, από το κανάλι Kurzgesagt
Αρχικό βίντεο - Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTTGALaRZoc
Αρχικό κανάλι - Original Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@kurzgesagt
Translation - Μετάφραση:
Οι τράπεζες είναι ένας γρίφος τυλιγμένος σε ένα αίνιγμα. Όλοι ξέρουμε ότι κάνουν πράγματα με χρήματα που δεν καταλαβαίνουμε, ενώ η τελευταία κρίση άφησε ένα αίσθημα βαθιάς δυσπιστίας και σύγχυσης. Προσπαθούμε να ρίξουμε λίγο φως στο τραπεζικό σύστημα. Γιατί εφευρέθηκαν οι τράπεζες, γιατί προκάλεσαν την τελευταία κρίση και υπάρχουν εναλλακτικές;
Original text - Αρχικό κείμενο :
Banks are a riddle wrapped up in an enigma. We all kind of know that they do stuff with money we don’t understand, while the last crisis left a feeling of deep mistrust and confusion. We try to shed a bit of light onto the banking system. Why were banks invented, why did they cause the last crisis and are there alternatives?
