Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie) - Part 4: Why? The Esoteric Spiritual Battle

Last week we covered Part 3: Where? Mystery Babylon. Today we cover Part 4: Why? The Esoteric Spiritual Battle. Until you know ‘the why’ you know nothing. Today we discuss the real agenda behind the public display of evil.

Think about it. People are too expensive; the planet doesn’t have enough resources. If Satan is successful at selling these lies, what we see happening in real time fits like a glove. This project is a culmination of thousands of hours of research since Grace’s death. For those of you who have been following our story, you know I’ve become a full-time advocate. When I’m not sharing the story on multiple platforms, I’m working on the legal case, with the balance and lion’s share of the time researching. This research project can hopefully be used for God’s glory to wake people up. The seven parts follow the way we should investigate to find the truth: Who, What, Where, Why, When, How, and Now What. I hope you enjoy the series. The detailed research will be posted on the home page at https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction. Each monocast is designed to give you a taste and hopefully motivate you to dig deeper.

Links for this episode:

PowerPoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9k5ehsg9lmk2mz9zdn3qw/The-Esoteric-Spiritual-Agenda.pptx?rlkey=cwr12oshgil9neqnzm08p7tet&dl=0

Vast Armies Of Satanic Beings Arranged In Battle Order Against Us | Derek Prince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmxDAf9OwXk

Lisa Douglas Makes Jam From Scratch | Green Acres https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFNNH3wCpEU

The Global Evil Agenda – Insights from Alex Newman https://rumble.com/v1y2xcu-the-global-evil-agenda-insights-from-alex-newman.html

2030 Status | Mother Nature | Apple https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNv9PRDIhes

TFL Viral - Awareness Test (Moonwalking Bear) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNSgmm9FX2s

