INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AFTER MULTIPLE PEDESTRIANS 🚑 STRUCK BY TRUCK IN BOSTON

BOSTON — Multiple people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a box truck jumped a curb and crashed on a sidewalk in front of a row of Boston businesses in what the city’s top cop described as a “tragic accident.”





Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving pedestrians on Kneeland Street in the city’s Chinatown section just before 1 p.m. found a Penske rental truck flipped over on the sidewalk and lodged against a building that houses multiple businesses, according to the Boston Fire Department.





Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said during a late afternoon news conference that his office “doesn’t have any reason to believe that this was an intentional act.”





Boston EMS said six people were hurt, and four were taken to area hospitals. Two people were treated at the scene but refused transport.





Three of the victims were taken to Tufts Medical Center, where hospital officials said one person was in critical condition, one in fair condition, and one in good condition.





The fourth victim was said to be in stable condition.





“Right now, we’re thankful that people other than one person seems to be doing OK,” Hayden said. “This easily could have been a far worse circumstance given the time of day.”





Firefighters said they used extrication tools to remove the driver from the wrecked truck.





“A preliminary investigation seems to indicate this a tragic accident more than anything else,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.





Surveillance video provided to Boston 25 News shows the Penske truck racing down Kneeland Street at a high rate of speed before it jumps the curb and hits a pole. The video shows onlookers racing to the crashed truck.





Officers closed Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street between Washington Street at Tyler Street to accommodate the large emergency response. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic traveling east on Kneeland Street is open while the westbound lane remained closed.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the heavily damaged truck wedged between a building and a pole, debris and dislodged fire hydrants scattered in the road, and the area roped off with yellow police tape.





“This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet,” police said in a statement. “Please seek an alternative route.”





Homicide and fatal accident detectives have been called in to help with the investigation.





Cox said that crews would work to get the area reopened “as soon as possible.”

Witnesses likened the sound from the impact of the crash to a “bomb going off.”





A Penske spokesman Alen Beljin told Boston 25 News that the truck involved in the crash “was out on rent to a commercial trucking company.”





“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston. This is an ongoing situation that we’re monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation,” Beljin said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company.”





An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.