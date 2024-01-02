Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 2, 2024

Episode 2185 - Why do some people get demonically attacked while sleeping? The supernatural is very real! Why won’t people listen? The patriots are finally waking up. So many toxic foods. Ted goes over a list. Are 23 states against free speech? 30% of shot victims have impaired immune systems? This is an intense politically incorrect show today. It’s a must listen.
