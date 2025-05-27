© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Surgeon Quits Over “Moral Injury” Caused By Health Insurance Bureaucracy
Dr. Mel Thacker Walked Away From Her Career As A Surgeon, Not Due To Burnout, But Because Of What Corporate Health Insurance Has Done To Medicine. She Described Feeling Powerless—Watching Patients Get Denied Affordable Medications, Trapped In Layers Of Red Tape That Block Doctors From Doing Their Jobs. “We Need To Get Business Out Of Medicine,” She Said, Calling For Healthcare To Return To Trust And Real Doctor-Patient Relationships, Not Profit-Driven Bureaucracy.