From Professors to Novelists: The Writing Journey of Danny Arnold and Garry Smith
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
2 views • 6 months ago

https://amzn.to/3W2975Y

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - Introduction to Giveaways and Excitement

00:05:41 - Writing Journey: From Ideas to Published Books

00:10:37 - Collaborative Writing Process and Challenges

00:15:49 - Developing Characters in Gracie's Plantation Series

00:21:10 - Historical Context and Inspiration for Freedom Town

00:26:36 - African-American Cowboys and Historical Insights

00:31:50 - Reflections on Race, History, and Family Legacy


Join Yaya Diamond in this exciting episode as she announces a special giveaway to celebrate reaching 6,000 subscribers! With three unique purple business cards up for grabs, Yaya shares her excitement and appreciation for her growing community.


In this episode, Yaya welcomes two talented authors, Danny Arnold and Gary Smith, who discuss their writing journeys and the creative process behind their collaborative novels. Discover how they brainstorm ideas, tackle the challenges of novel writing, and share insights about their latest book series, including "Gracie's Plantation" and "Bad Cat Jones."


Throughout the conversation, the authors touch on important themes of history, representation, and the significance of telling diverse stories. Yaya also shares her personal connection to these themes, reflecting on her family's history and the importance of recognizing the contributions of all individuals in shaping our narratives.


Tune in for an engaging discussion filled with laughter, inspiration, and valuable insights into the world of writing. Don’t forget to check out their books available on Amazon!


Links:


- Follow Yaya Diamond on YouTube and Instagram for more updates.

- Check out "Gracie's Plantation" and "Bad Cat Jones" on Amazon.

Keywords
interviewpodcastentrepreneurtalk showpodcastinggiveawayinspirecelebrityinterviewsblackpodcastersyaya diamondauthorinterviewbusinesscardshistoricalnovelwesternfictionfreedomtownseriesgracieplantationbooklaunch6ksubscriberssubscribenow
