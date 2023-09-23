BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lose Weight for Life with the 6 Simple Healthy Habits | Lucia Hawley | Cultivating Change
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
116 views • 09/23/2023

Lucia Hawley is a women's wellness coach and personal trainer living in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She helps women ages 30+ end the mental habits of yo-yo dieting and weight loss resistance with the principles of mindfulness, self-compassion, and scientifically-backed nutrition and strength training techniques.

Connect Web | https://www.luciahawley.com
IG | https://www.instagram.com/luciahawley_
FB | https://www.facebook.com/lucia.hawley
Tiktok | https://www.tiktok.com/@luciahawleynutrition


 Lucia holds a Masters of Social Work, Clinical Mental Health, is a Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, and Certified Personal Trainer.
She is the host of the Mindfulness-Based Weight Loss Podcast, with over 275 episodes of free, in-your-pocket coaching and client success stories.

In this episode, Alex Corey and Lucia Hawley dive into Lucia's journey with losing 80 lbs of childhood obesity through learning nutrition at an early age, the Atkin's diet, Paleo principles, protein focused nutrition, resistance training for women, dietary awareness, sleep, habit formation, and other pillars of easy and sustainable lifestyle change in as little as 3 months.

More Episodes: https://www.alexandercorey.com/podcast Show Notes:

