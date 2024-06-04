BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The BLACK HORSE ENGINEERED FAMINE
End the global reset
End the global reset
62 views • 11 months ago

sorry for the rhetoric but I have had enough of this world system. We are undergoing engineered famine by those who are out to destroy this world. and that is shown in Revelation 6 with the black horse as shown in biblical prophecy. famine is on our doorstep and that is an absolute fact. The economic and military controllers are making sure this is coming to pass

for questions or comments you can contact me at [email protected]

You can go to the warning website for further study of Larry McGuire's work at larrygmeguiar2.com

newsbibleprophecylast daysfamineblack horseimminent
