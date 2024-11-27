Study: Physiotherapy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Physical therapy is a healthcare discipline focused on evaluating, diagnosing, and treating physical impairments and functional limitations resulting from injury, disease, or chronic conditions. Through customized exercise programs, manual therapy, education, and interventions such as heat, cold, or electrical stimulation, physical therapists help individuals improve mobility, strength, balance, and overall quality of life. The goal of physical therapy is to restore function, prevent further injury, and promote long-term health and wellness.