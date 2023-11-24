The CDC Has Just Been Notified That The Covid-19 Vaccines Are Killing People (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
Nov 24, 2023
“This is an official record of my Skype call to CDC Director of Media relations Ben Haynes notifying him that I have record-level data proving that the COVID vaccines are killing people. I offered the CDC the opportunity to view and authenticate the data.”
- Steve Kirsch (Nov. 2023)
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xot2GfNCVmSo/