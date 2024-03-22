❗️The Moment of the AFU Attack in Belgorod that Killed a Woman and Her Dog while on a Walk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The moment of the AFU attack in Belgorod that killed a woman and her dog.
The Ukrainian attack began when a local resident went for a walk with her pet.
The AFU shelling also set fire to cars in the courtyard of a multi-storey building.
Ukrainian social media posted with this video .... 'Morning in Belgrade is Beautiful'