Massacre at Piatykhatky: The left flank of the Zaporozhye Front is littered with corpses and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after an attempted breakthrough

On the Pyatikhatki - Zherebyanka line, the AFU suffered huge losses in the last 24 hours.

After an attempt to break through, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet attempted to attack.

Only the corpses of militants remained in the trenches and fields - the result of the work of the 429th regiment, the Sudoplatov battalion and artillerymen.