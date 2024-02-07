Shocking! Over 30 Hostages Killed In Gaza; 'Brutal' IDF Bombings Claim Lives Of Israelis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A U.S. report says at least 30 captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been killed. The New York Times report states that the IDF admitted to killing some of these captives. Hostages were killed by the Israeli military during its ground operations. The figure of over 30 deaths is higher than any previous number the Israeli authorities have publicly disclosed since the start of the war in October 2023.