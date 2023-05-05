© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
美国由芬太尼导致的死亡人数，是自杀，新冠病毒和车祸的死亡人数的总和，共产党就是输出芬太尼的最大毒枭。
The number of deaths caused by fentanyl in the U.S. is the sum of deaths from suicides, Covid-19, and car accidents, and the CCP is the biggest drug lord exporting fentanyl.
