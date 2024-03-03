An Evil Israeli Soldier posted a video to Social Media Bragging about Destroying the Gaza Strip so Palestinians Will Be Homeless and No Homes to Go Back To

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli soldier from Givati brigade posted a video to social media bragging about destroying the Gaza Strip so Palestinians can go back to their homes:
- "You have nowhere to return to Gazans. You are not dear, you are cheap. You're homeless. Homeless! We are going to make your lives miserable...you are going to suffer every second. You're going to d*e.