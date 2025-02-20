Zionist Bulldozers Target Anata’s Vendors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New demolition operations carried out by the Zionist occupation bulldozers this morning included vegetable stands at the entrance to the town of Anata, east of Jerusalem.
Interview: Hamza dayafeen
Reporting: mohamad somrain
Filmed: 19/02/2025
