Walter Veith & Martin Smith-God's Little Children, Who are they? How Can We Be Part Of Them? WUP 160

In Episode 160 we discuss the Biblical term of Little Children. Paul says when I was a child I thought like a child, but now I am an adult. John refers in his letters to the congregation as little children. This does not seem to gel, so maybe we should look a little deeper into it. Does this also describe who the children of God are?
