💔This Burned Baby Has Died - Criminal Israeli Occupation Forces Bombed his House - Gaza Strip

💔🇵🇸#Update on #Burned #Child in #Gaza
The baby boy has died a painful death in agonizing pain.
The child was burned alive by the criminal #Israeli occupation forces when they bombed his house.
The young boy couldn’t access necessary medical treatment and was not allowed to be evacuated from the #Gaza Strip , resulting in a painful death.
@The Children of Gaza, IsraeliWarCrimesExposed