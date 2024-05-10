Surviving Disaster - First Aid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted on YouTube - Oct 19, 2011
Deleted from YouTube - Feb 18, 2024
Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1
Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
Dr. B’s Website
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc
https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB
Blog Talk Radio