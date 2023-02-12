BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Repasting MSI GV63 8SE + Upgrade DDR4 Ram + nVME SSD 250gb to 2tb - The Out There Channel Feb 2023
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 02/12/2023

#msi #laptop #repasting #GV638SE My first time upgrading a Gaming MSI i7-8750h 6 core Laptop It was Thermal throttling.. so others online said needs a repaste generally every 2 years. so this is how I did it.. some footage was lost where I repasted and put together.. but 11 screws were taken out and power LED big connector and 2 smaller fan connectors needed to be removed. under the power connector a hidden screw which had cabled glued onto fan had to be peeled off carefully a strong pull and screw driver lift got it started.

Keywords
laptophowtorebuilddisassemblymsirepastinggv638se
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy