A woman attacked a rep of the TCC, in Kostopol, Rovno region

In Kostopol (UKR), Rovno region a woman attacked a representative of the TCC.
She kicked him and called him a "bastard" wishing him death.
Ukrainian sources report that the day before he helped pack someone into a bus - probably a relative of the woman.
The video was filmed right next to the military registration and enlistment office.