BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Medvedev: If the US had Wisdom To Make Proper Security Agreement, there would be no Special Operation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 7 months ago

IF U.S. HAD WISDOM TO MAKE PROPER SECURITY AGREEMENT, there would be no Special Operation, (01:00) says former Russian President Medvedev in interview above, adding that "they're too used to bullying everyone into submission. 

Reflecting also on Georgia, he said that since 2008, Tblisi's observations on Ukraine were a lesson in revising its attitudes towards NATO. 

Some Georgians may want to join EU and that's fine, or NATO, offered back in 2008 - but a significant number look around at Ukraine and see the price of such membership because of Russia's new position of new NATO members on its borders is well known - Medvedev (00:35).

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy