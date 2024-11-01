Medvedev: If the US had Wisdom To Make Proper Security Agreement, there would be no Special Operation

IF U.S. HAD WISDOM TO MAKE PROPER SECURITY AGREEMENT, there would be no Special Operation, (01:00) says former Russian President Medvedev in interview above, adding that "they're too used to bullying everyone into submission.

Reflecting also on Georgia, he said that since 2008, Tblisi's observations on Ukraine were a lesson in revising its attitudes towards NATO.

Some Georgians may want to join EU and that's fine, or NATO, offered back in 2008 - but a significant number look around at Ukraine and see the price of such membership because of Russia's new position of new NATO members on its borders is well known - Medvedev (00:35).