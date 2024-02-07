BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Fight For Freedom Has Entered A New Phase As a Tsunami of Lawsuits Begins
186 views • 02/07/2024

The Fight For Freedom Has Entered A New Phase As a Tsunami of Lawsuits Begins


Court rulings in the United States coupled with private individuals launching lawsuits against Pfizer have opened the door to a Tsunami of lawsuits against Big-Pharma and even a path to taking government officials around the world who coerced their citizens into getting the abomination-shot to the cleaners. THIS IS YUGE!!!


Looks like my last video has made it to France, because the Freedom Fighters of the French Revolution have started deploying tactics, and it's a freaking AWESOME thing to see.


This channel is able to continue thanks to your contributions, they are much appreciated and as together we are truly changing the world, I'm sure you will be blessed for your generosity. Here's the link https://givesendgo.com/sonofenos

