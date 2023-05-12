CANADIAN HEALTH CARE IS HORRIBLE AND WILL BE GONE SOON - WHAT CANADIANS NEED TO DO

Canadian Healthcare is not free. The taxes that we pay in this country are over the top ridiculous and that is why we had a healthcare system that you didn't have to pay out of pocket for when you went. However, since 1994 we have brought more than 10 million useless individuals into the country who do not pay tax or even earn their keep in any way so of course, the medical system was going to go bankrupt when non-Canadians who don't pay for it decided to use it. It's going to be gone soon, get used to that idea.

So now Canada, it is time for you to take responsibility for your own health because you really do want to stay out of Canadian hospitals, they are dangerous to your health.

