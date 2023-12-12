What was Yeshua (Jesus) favorite pet name for the Pastors and religious leaders of his time and why? Is being a “hypocrite” acceptable in the eyes of God? Which “God” is it that we serve? It is written that we will know them by their fruits… not by what they say. Can “hypocrisy” lead to a Trump assassination attempt… or has it already? The practical application of the Christian faith and what it reveals… coming up on the Velain Report Podcast!

Hypocrisy = Trump Assassination Push?

https://rumble.com/v3zua8s-hypocrisy-trump-assassination-push.html

