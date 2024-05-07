Making your spirit of humility seen and embraced!

Bishop Broderick Huggins - Sermon, at GodSpeak Calvary Chapel, May 5, 2024

I am hippopotamus glad and elephant happy! Well, I promise you I won't be before you very long today. Today I'm going to do like Elizabeth Taylor said to her seven husbands: I won't keep you long.

When that hour comes To God be the glory, you're gonna need a towel. You're going to need something to wipe the tears from your face, to minister to you, to speak truth and comfort and healing to you. Everybody will have an hour when you will need the comfort of a towel. Here's what happens. ... Jesus wore the towel. A towel is to be worn, at times. Even in life, a towel for all practical intents, should be worn.

Because a towel, not only should be worn to show humility... You see, you must understand something, that when a towel is worn, when humility is worn, when submission is exhibited, when surrender is obvious, and when sacrifices are made, you make your spirit of humility seen and embraced!

Full Sermon: John 13:1-15 - I Want To Go To Heaven https://rumble.com/v4tscv9-bishop-broderick-huggins-romans-831-i-want-to-go-to-heaven.html