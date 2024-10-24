Zionists terrorise Palestinian family picking their olives in Yatma village, Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Settlers stole olives from citizens in the village of Yatma near Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine while they were picking them off their trees. They directly assaulted the people and threatened them to leave the land. The family says they will die on their land rather than abandon it.
Ayyoob Yamak interviews father and son Saeed Sanobar and Abdul Latif Sunobar.
Filmed: 21/10/2024
