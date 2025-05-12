Spain Just Collapsed—And the EU’s $1 Trillion “Solution” Is INSANE | Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two weeks ago, millions of people in Spain were plunged into darkness—total blackout. No power, no lights, no communication. People couldn't get their money out of their bank accounts. It was chaos thanks to their ridiculous solar and wind based energy grid that totally collapsed. Well now the EU has a solution to prevent that from happening again... double down on green energy and spend six hundred billion dollars to unify the green electric grid—and that’s just the starting point.