WHISTLEBLOWER Rosa Koire Exposes Agenda 21 or Sustainable Development in this interview

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336



Rosa Koire was born on March 28, 1956 in the USA. She is known for her work on ShadowRing (2015), Return to Eden, It's All About Coming Home (2020) and Unsustainable: The UN's Agenda for World Domination (2020). She died on May 30, 2021.

If you've been wanting an interesting, clearly written, how-to-manual for identifying and fighting UN Agenda 21, here it is. Agenda 21--All the information you need to understand what is happening in your town, why it's happening, who is behind it, and what you can do to stop it. BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: U.N. Agenda 21 is 172 pages of truth. Part history, part current events, part hand-to-hand combat, and part blueprint for keeping your freedom, this is one book that you'll put to work immediately. Boots on the ground and all hands on deck is the order of the day. Awareness is the first step in the Resistance.

Rosa Koire, co-author of BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN Agenda 21, died at midnight, May 30, 2021 of lung cancer. Rosa’s book is a clearly-stated manual for identifying and fighting UN Agenda 21 whose implementation the COVID “health” policies are introducing as the “new normal”. See Humanity’s Common Future – Rosa Koire.

Author Rosa Koire’s Cause of Death Due to Her Illness

Renown researcher and author of many books Rosa Koire has passed away

Rosa Koire, ASA

California Certified General Real Estate Appraiser

Accredited Senior Appraiser, American Society of Appraisers

District Branch Chief, California Department of Transportation (retired)

Bachelor of Arts, English, UCLA, 1982

Amazon Description

“Rosa Koire is a retired forensic commercial real estate appraiser specializing in eminent domain valuation. Her twenty-eight year career as a District Branch Chief for the California Department of Transportation (expert witness on land use and value) has culminated in exposing the impacts of Sustainable Development on private property rights and individual liberty.

In 2005, she was elected to a citizens’ oversight committee in Santa Rosa, Northern California, to review a proposed 1,300 acre redevelopment project in which 10,000 people live and work. Her research into the documents justifying the plans led her, with her partner Kay Tokerud, to challenge the fraudulent basis for the huge Gateways Redevelopment Project. The City, in an attempt to block Koire from exposing the project, removed the neighborhood in which Koire and Tokerud’s properties were located from the redevelopment area.

Koire and Tokerud fought on, however, not wanting to abandon the thousands of business and property owners still in the area. They formed a business and property owners association and a non-profit organization (Concerned Citizens of Santa Rosa Against Redevelopment Law Abuse) and were able to raise nearly $500,000 in donations and pro bono legal work to sue the City of Santa Rosa to stop the project.

The court case, Tokerud v. City of Santa Rosa, lost in Superior Court but the court ruled that they could continue, and they appealed to the San Francisco First District Court of Appeals where they lost again in 2009. The three years of litigation fighting eminent domain and the redevelopment project succeeded in delaying the project while the economy collapsed and ultimately killed the project when redevelopment was stopped in California.

Over the course of the legal challenge, Koire became aware of the source of the planning revolution she had observed over more than 10 years: UN Agenda 21. Through her research she found that much of the funding to implement local UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development land use programs comes through the diversion of property taxes to redevelopment agencies. Her work in providing information and solutions for communities fighting UN Agenda 21 has spread across the nation and the world as more and more people become aware of the increased restrictions on their property rights, and the methods used to implement social engineering.



