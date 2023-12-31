The People Are Rising Up! 2023 Was the Year Conspiracy Theories Became Mainstream

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv

When historians look back on 2023 it will be remembered as the year the people began waking up and the globalist elite began losing their grip on power. In 2023 so-called “conspiracy theorists” were vindicated on an extraordinary number of fronts and mainstream media and fact checkers had to sit down and shut up.





So momentous were the revelations in 2023 that people who have been brainwashed by mainstream media their entire lives are now beginning to wake up and ask questions.





As we take a moment to reflect on the momentous year that has been, an expression immediately comes to mind: “Revelation of the Method”.





Originating from ancient Rosicrucian texts, this concept explains why the elite expose the masses to dark realities, often in a veiled and underhanded manner.





There is just one problem for the global elite and their occult rituals. We the people are waking up and we are not consenting to their dark Satanic agenda anymore.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE