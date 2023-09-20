Intuitive Prompts Workbook, Spiritual Toolbox By Lightstar

Explore your innate gift of intuition and unlock the keys to navigating yourlife with grace and ease with my Intuitive Prompts Workbook. This interactive

and super fun printable workbook will help you fine-tune your extra-sensory

perception (ESP) on a daily basis. The master goal with these Intuitive

Prompts printable worksheets is for you to practice accessing your innate

gifts of intuition regularly, so you can ultimately strengthen that psychic

muscle. Build trust in your intuition, and initiate your inner soul-inspired

decision making skills starting today! No more sitting on the sidelines

wondering when you’ll start to put your intuition into practice. There is no

time like the present to motivate, and it's never too late, so let’s do it!

This spiritual toolbox product includes 24 page printable workbook with 16

brilliant interactive prompts (both 8.5 x 11 inch and A4 paper sizes) for

