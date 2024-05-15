Brighteon Broadcast News, May 15, 2024 – Bird Flu FEAR CAMPAIGN being rolled out to push another wave of DEADLY JABS

- Training a 7 billion parameter language model for natural medicine research. (0:03)

- King Charles III's official portrait with demonic symbolism. (5:33)

- Israeli attacks on aid convoys, causing food shortages in #Gaza. (11:49)

- Weight loss methods, including injection of lizard venom peptides. (21:51)

- Bird flu pandemic psyops in America.

- Using pine needles for natural medicine. (37:07)

- Star Anise, shikimic acid and Traditional Chinese medicine. (43:39)

- FDA recall of organic tea product due to high pesticide levels. (48:29)

- Food industry testing and quality control. (54:30)

- The Five Stages of Collapse with author Dmitri Orlov. (1:11:16)

- Cultural differences and collapse preparation between Russia and the West. (1:22:04)

- Russia's resilience vs. US fragility in a collapse scenario. (1:26:54)

- Technical capabilities in Russia and America, with a focus on engineering and military technology. (1:38:49)

- Work culture and productivity in America and Russia. (1:44:14)

- Corrupted education systems and culture in America. (1:49:01)

- Western influence in Russia, energy, and currency. (1:54:30)

- US sanctions on Russia and their impact on the global economy. (2:00:13)





