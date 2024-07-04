See Emily Play Pink Floyd Stereo Summer 1967_1080p

See Emily Play - Syd Barrett, Pink Floyd, 1967 rare survived damaged footage, edited & remastered with HQ stereo

There aren't many videos of Sid Barrett as the lead singer of Pink Floyd.

PS... I have a very rare Syd Barrett collection. Oh well, no one cares anymore. I'm still pissed that he took too much acid, ruined his life, and Pink Floyd had to kick him out of the group.

Cynthia... I thought that I might celebrate with a little sounds tonight. Just because... but I did reach 2 million views tonight on my channel. A mini variety, early to late 60's.

Original BBC "Top Of The Pops" video (surviving damaged footage) edited and remastered with HQ stereo sound. "See Emily Play" is a song by English rock band Pink Floyd, released as their second single in June 1967. Written by original frontman Syd Barrett, it was released as a non-album single, but appeared as the opening track of the U.S. edition of the band's debut album The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967).

The song was written by Barrett following the Games for May concert, and became a top 5 hit when released in the UK the following month. The group appeared three times on Top of the Pops, where Barrett started showing signs of erratic behaviour, which ultimately led to him leaving the group in early 1968. Though Pink Floyd seldom performed the song live, it has been covered by a number of diverse artists and regarded as a classic psychedelic pop single.

