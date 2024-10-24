Illegal and unlawful and criminal actions of Officer Ellena, Deputy Dahlberg, and Deputy Mojica; Tehama County, California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On September 18, 2024, I was working on my property ( 17 Terramel Lane(c) ) on Tehama County, California, when I saw a cop car and a sheriff car coming down our dead end road. A minute later, I saw them stop at the gate of my property, and I saw that more than one individual was waving at me to come over. I recorded the interaction with a body cam, as Deputy Dahlberg noted, but this video comes from a Marco Polo video, which I began recording and sent to my husband when I saw the mercenary officers/deputies waving to me from the gate of my property.