📚✊ Unraveling China's Cultural Revolution Mystery 🇨🇳 👀

🤔 Ever wondered about China's Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976?
💭 🤝 let’s unravel the chilling reality of Chinese cultural revolution with Dr. Ming a world class cataract and LASIK eye surgeon, philanthropist. He is the founding director of the internationally renowned Wang Vision Institute and the co-founder of the non-profit organization the Common Ground Network. 👨⚕️
👨 He explains during this period:
📚 All universities and colleges shuttered for 10 long years
🏞️ Graduates exiled to the nation's poorest regions, sentenced to hard labor and poverty.
❓ Why such extreme measures? The answer lies in fear—fear of educated minds.
🔥 Leaders viewed educated youth as a threat, so they dismantled the educational system to maintain control.
Unlock the secrets of history and discover why knowledge was once deemed dangerous