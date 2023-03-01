BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine’s Army Has a Big Nazi Problem, Ex-US Soldier Tells RT
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
172 views • 03/01/2023

Ukraine’s Army Has a Big Nazi Problem, Ex-US Soldier Tells RT

Nazi influence in the Ukrainian military is omnipresent, John McIntyre, a former US soldier who served as a mercenary in various Ukrainian military units for almost a year, told RT in an interview.

The former soldier recounted his experience in Ukraine, and explained why he grew disillusioned with Kiev’s cause. “When I came, I was really surprised. Everybody had tattoos and Nazi symbolism,” he told Gazdiev.

McIntyre also admitted he did not believe ultra-right ideology was “that big of a problem” for Ukraine until he saw things on the ground himself.

Some other Western mercenaries also directly told him: “The Russians aren’t the Nazis, we are the Nazis,” he claimed.

At a certain point, he was “compromised” after talking to someone about the war crimes committed by Ukrainian forces. According to McIntyre, whistleblowers are treated in Ukraine even more harshly than spies.

https://www.rt.com/russia/572220-ukaine-nazi-problem-us-soldier/

