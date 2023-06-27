UKR F@lse Fl@g Alert? - The Ukrainian Ministry of Health has Issued a Public Warning regarding the possibility of an 'accident' on the Russian controlled Nuclear Power Plant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Health have issued a public warning regarding the possibility of an "accident" on the Russian controlled Nuclear Power Plant of Zaporozhye, only days after the visit of the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency and his team who confirmed the Russian control of the plant was not a threat to its security.
I've read rumors that it isn't this NPP, but another in South Ukraine, with a NATO base located inside.