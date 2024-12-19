The glorious exchange between Putin & the NBC journalist during the yearly 'Direct Line' press conference with Putin

The glorious exchange between Putin and the NBC journalist.

Putin's Direct Line received over 2 million questions:

"The program "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin" will go on air at noon. The direct line will be combined with a press conference. Over 1.15 million calls, over 400 thousand SMS, over 80 thousand MMS, over 136 thousand questions from the website, as well as about 267 thousand requests from social networks were received.

70% of questions are from citizens over 56 years old, 24% are from those aged 36 to 55. The number of men and women is approximately equal. The question period is open until the end of the broadcast."

Question from TASS:

“How do you assess the progress of the special military operation and is victory closer?”

Reply from the President:

"I was counting on questions of this kind. The soldiers I communicate with regularly give me souvenirs, chevrons, weapons. And recently the soldiers of the 155th separate marine brigade gave me their banner. <...>

I must say that the situation is changing dramatically. Movement is going on along the entire front line. Every day. Our fighters are reclaiming square kilometers of territory.

We are moving towards solving our primary tasks, which we outlined at the beginning of the special military operation. The guys are acting heroically. The capabilities of the RF Armed Forces are growing.

There is a battle going on at the moment. Let's wish them all good luck, victory and return home."