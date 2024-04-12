© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A.I. Deciding Who To Kill For Israel
Israel's A.I. war machine, Lavender, is a program developed to target Hamas operatives. But the A.I. program targets Hamas militants based on the likelihood of a target being a Hamas operative and has a 10% error rate and bombed 4 apartment building for one Hamas member.
