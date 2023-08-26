Maui - Drone Footage 26Aug23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aftermath drone video taken August 10, 2023 from Shawn Kleinart on Youtube. In the 5th video it does show the 5 blue unscathed umbrellas (19:05 top left corner).
5:17 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fire drone video 1 of 5 north
3:52 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fires drone 2 of 5 north to Banyan Tree at end of clip
5:27 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fires drone 3 of 5 banyan to south
2:05 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui drone 4 of 5 boat harbor
3:51 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fires drone 5 of 5 Gov, Mayor walking down Front St.
5 clips, 20:33.