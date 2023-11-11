Kerry Cassidy & Nino Rodriguez - Israel, Hamas, NWO & WW 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Nino Ridruguez and Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot discuss end time prophecies and the current world situation. Topics include: war in the Middle East; the Ben Gurion canal; Hamas & Israel; the Illuninati agenda; the Israeli false flag; Artificial Intelligence; cloning; nuclear & exotic weaponry; Nazism; child torture; and much more...
World War III Has Begun?
