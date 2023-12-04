BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why People are Wrongfully Convicted and How Their Sentences are Overturned - Terry Ziemba
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
8 views • 12/04/2023

It may not be common knowledge, but approximately five percent of all incarcerated people in the United States are wrongfully convicted and should not be in prison! These are the kind of statistics that Terry Ziemba, the CEO of DPZ Technology and a supporter of The Innocence Project, discusses in this eye-opening episode. Tens of thousands of cumulative years of life have been lost by wrongfully convicted men and women. Terry explains how these types of errors happen in the courtroom and how long it takes to get them overturned. An investigation, for example, from The Innocence Project, can take years. “These things don’t happen overnight,” Terry says. People who are doing time in prison rely on motivated citizens with good hearts to help them prove their innocence.



TAKEAWAYS


Turning over a conviction is a years-long process


There are many lawyers who do make a positive difference and are committed to seeing real justice transpire


“Jailhouse snitches” are a problem because they can be incentivized to falsely accuse jail mates of something they didn’t do


Erroneous eyewitness identification is one of the biggest driving factors for wrongful convictions



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

Innocence Project video: https://bit.ly/3ucYRgi


🔗 CONNECT WITH DELIBERATE INJUSTICE

Website: https://www.deliberateinjusticethebook.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deliberateinjusticethebook/

Podcast: https://www.deliberateinjusticethebook.com/podcasts


🔗 CONNECT WITH PROVING INNOCENCE

Website: https://www.provinginnocence.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH INNOCENCE PROJECT

Website: https://innocenceproject.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


courtroomincarcerationinnocence projectsnitcheswrongfully convictedterry ziembadoz technologyjailhouse
