Health Vacation Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
131 followers
49 views • 2 months ago

Contact Dr. B's Office for more info & to schedule!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:

[email protected]


#healthy #vacation #holistichealing

Keywords
healingholistichelpchiro
Chapters

00:00:28- What exactly are you healing? Dentist & chiro & stem cells & infusions? I’m confused.

00:04:36- How much does all this cost? I’m retired military with Medicare/Tricare.

00:11:35- Where can I get information on the costs of a room at the hotel and treatments, please? Do you treat everyone, no matter their age? I'm in the UK.

00:13:24- 5 weeks won't save someone with teeth and spine problems.

00:16:16- What, if anything, can be done about the following issues: 20-year-old fusion of C4&5, regeneration of the thyroid damaged by a virus, depression, chronic sinus infection?

00:27:32- I am a 45-year-old male diagnosed with CML Leukemia last year. Do you offer services that can help me?

00:31:46- I have my first appointment at the TJ clinic. If I wanted to do the ozone therapy or stem cells at my appointment, do I need to schedule beforehand, or can I set it up there? I want to fit in as many beneficial treatments as I can in one day.

