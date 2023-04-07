RBAAB - Red Blooded All American Boy - Fighter Pilot Balladeer, Dick Jonas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dick Jonas, a long-time troubadour, and songwriter sings a ballad about his favorite Jet Fighter, the F-16 "Electric Jet," today known as the "Viper." This was recorded at the Graduation of ten new F-16 Fighter Pilots of the 311th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, NM, on April 1st, 2023 by Ric Lambart.