EPOCH TV | Special Counsel Smith Accused of Illegitimate Authority in Challenge on Trump Case

EPOCH TIMES: Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Special Counsel Smith Accused of Illegitimate Authority in Challenge on Trump Case





Special counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to rapidly accept a case to determine whether former President Donald Trump had executive privilege at the time of his charges. In doing so, Mr. Smith wants to bypass the appeals process, while President Trump’s legal team has argued that rulings from the appeals courts are necessary. Many of the cases against President Trump are temporarily on hold until this determination happens, and this legal process would likely delay the Trump charges until after the 2024 elections.





In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this topic and others and answer questions from the audience.





🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive1226CR

🇺🇸 EpochTV Platform 25¢ Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3





🔴 Watch Josh's special report on CCP's Culture Warfare: https://ept.ms/CCPsCultureWarfare_YT