rending : Ep4 : War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery

Ickonic
On today's episode of Trending, Gareth and Richard discuss the wildfires ravaging across California, the near collapse of the UK energy infrastructure, Israel's refusal to allow UN investigators to probe their October 7th sexual abuse claims,, and how after more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed by the IDF, former UK MP Michael Gove claims the IDF deserve a Nobel peace prize.
