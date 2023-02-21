BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE * G*O*v**E*R*M*N*T IS NOT YOUR FRIEND - THE CROWHOUSE - AMERCIA TAKEN DOWN
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
119 views • 02/21/2023


ALLSHALLBEREVEALED67

Reupload by the C*R*O*WHOUSE on O-dyssey - I agree w/ all he says but he leaves out our need for God and Jesus Christ. God bless.


CHECK OUT MY VIDEOS BELOW AND READ MY STATEMENT. SOURCES FOLLOW:
‘I am coming quick! Hold fast to what you have. That no one may take YOUR CROWN.’ Rev 3-11 (Wake up world! WAR ON HUMANITY)
Corona=CROWN / Virus = POISON IN LATIN - WAKE UP WORLD!!
LIST OF VIDS, READ MY PERSONAL STATEMENT & RESEARCH SOURCES below:
ASBR67 may not agree with everything from the content producers I share or repost. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos. Pray. Use discernment in also reading comments. God bless. BELOW ARE VIDS THEY HIDE ON THE LAST PAGES / censored vids below:
Help me GET housing in Maine: https://givesendgo.com/authorflorenciasnewhome

https://rumble.com/v2a3ela-this-is-4th-generation-warfare-takedown-of-america-rfb-reupload.html MUST SEE – NEW FROM RFBOSTON

https://rumble.com/v1dqiqd-who-is-really-running-the-world-black-magic-and-armegeddon.html must see!!! MORE xtreme reality check

https://rumble.com/v11z2uw-altiyan-childs-reveals-the-worlds-secret-religion-must-watch.html (must see! - 4 hour vid. Set up Rumble app, add my channel, dl the Rumble channel and watch on your TV or laptop – must see on the big screen)

https://rumble.com/v29ye30-the-final-card-aliensdemonsnflat-earth-god-wins-share.html NEW

https://rumble.com/v1i9we5-the-real-reason-the-vaccines-are-killing-people-a-tiny-bit-of-aids-must-see.html (WAKE UP WORLD!!! - PLS REPOST/SHARE THIS!)

https://rumble.com/v1c4g09-the-firmament-100-proof-its-real.html

https://rumble.com/v1u06pk-the-flu-world-order-must-see-and-share.html (SHARE THIS! GLOBAL GENOCIDE & DEPOP

https://rumble.com/v21q2p4-global-genocide-the-sequel-part-26-lets-just-call-this-murder-by-injection-.html MUST SEE N SHARE!!

https://rumble.com/v1magoo-global-genocide-rip-a-look-at-vaers-died-within-24-hours-of-deathshot.html (WATCH AND SHARE!!!! BREAK THE APATHY)

https://rumble.com/v219kfw-age-of-deceit-the-transagenda-and-breeding-program-must-see-vid.html

Keywords
maskpoisonpalestinewaterairkamala harrisohiochemicaldangerburnderailmentacid rainfarm landvinyl chloride
