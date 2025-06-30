Brian Visits with Jim Enos Christian Heritage Party

About Jim

Jim is no stranger to the world of governance as he has spent the past 30 years participating at public tables influencing public policy.





In 2016, Jim as CEO for CHP Hamilton Mountain was the spokesperson for CHP Canada for a Judicial Review regarding political free speech in Canada; the 3 judges unanimously ruled strongly in favour of CHP Canada’s right to political free speech.





In 2021, he was the CHP Canada spokesperson for a Judicial Review where the City of Guelph removed pro-life ads from their buses with their reason being that usage of the term ‘human’ was inaccurate because ‘an unborn child is not human’.





Currently Jim is CHP Canada spokesperson in a Judicial Review of a City of Hamilton decision to reject a bus shelter ad with the caption, ‘Woman . . . An adult female’. Jim is a vocal and public figure with a long record of promoting and defending family, life and freedom in the public square and has earned the respect of Canadian voters who agree.





Web: jimenos-chp.ca





https://www.chp.ca/





CHP Canada Seeks Judicial Review Against City of Hamilton





Christian Heritage Party of Canada (CHP Canada) Files Notice of Application for Judicial Review with Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Divisional Court) against City of Hamilton





In response to the City of Hamilton’s written decision to decline CHP Canada’s ad poster on City owned bus shelters CHP Canada has successfully filed for Judicial Review of the Decision.





HAMILTON, ONTARIO – August 8, 2023 -- CHP Canada has launched a court challenge of the City’s July 6, 2023 written decision to decline placement of CHP Canada’s paid political ad on City of Hamilton Bus Shelters. The Ad image (attached) in question is a photo of a woman with the caption “Woman: An Adult Female. Bringing Respect for Life and Truth to Canadian Politics.” The Ad further included CHP Canada’s logo and contact information.

This is not the first time that CHP Canada has challenged the City of Hamilton on the Charter Right of Canadian political parties to post political ads in public space. In 2016, the City removed approved CHP Canada poster ads from their bus shelters without notice. Those ads contained the image of a male person beginning to push open a door marked ‘LADIES SHOWERS’ with the caption “Competing Human Rights. . . Where is the JUSTICE? Bringing Respect for Life and Justice to Canadian Politics.” CHP Canada was successful in that case where the City’s actions were unanimously rejected by a 3 judge panel. In their written decision the judges wrote:





full story at https://www.chp.ca/news/chp-canada-seeks-judicial-review-against-city-of-hamilton